ECONOMY BUSINESS

Resolving IT issues with AI

Resolving IT issues with AI

There has been a sustained investment frenzy in the artificial intelligence sector in recent years, prompting would-be entrepreneurs to turn their sights to secure the attention and ultimately the capital of investors in such companies.

One of them, Resolve AI, makes life easier for software engineers, who like watchful guards lie in wait to detect any irregularities in the IT systems.

With its technology the company saves them time and spares them the stress. “We have created an artificial intelligence system that essentially does the job of a developer,” Spiros Xanthos tells Kathimerini.

He and Indian Mayank Agarwal, whom Xanthos has known for about 20 years, founded the company in February 2024. It is headquartered in San Francisco. “In other words, if a problem occurs in an application or in a system that is in operation, with the risk of even crashing, our platform does research, monitors metrics, dashboards etc and almost autonomously controls everything until it gives the solution to the engineer and they execute it.” This analysis is performed in less than a minute per hour, which an event developer may spend even hours on.

Business Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Alibaba invests in Greek-owned startup
BUSINESS

Alibaba invests in Greek-owned startup

Move to Thessaloniki helps DTCS
ECONOMY

Move to Thessaloniki helps DTCS

Startups using AI to test new medicines
ECONOMY

Startups using AI to test new medicines

More data centers planned
ECONOMY

More data centers planned

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub
ECONOMY

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub

Posidonia 2024: Pioneer cloud ERP solutions by Fleetwork
SHIPPING

Posidonia 2024: Pioneer cloud ERP solutions by Fleetwork