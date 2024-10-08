Resolving IT issues with AI

There has been a sustained investment frenzy in the artificial intelligence sector in recent years, prompting would-be entrepreneurs to turn their sights to secure the attention and ultimately the capital of investors in such companies.

One of them, Resolve AI, makes life easier for software engineers, who like watchful guards lie in wait to detect any irregularities in the IT systems.

With its technology the company saves them time and spares them the stress. “We have created an artificial intelligence system that essentially does the job of a developer,” Spiros Xanthos tells Kathimerini.

He and Indian Mayank Agarwal, whom Xanthos has known for about 20 years, founded the company in February 2024. It is headquartered in San Francisco. “In other words, if a problem occurs in an application or in a system that is in operation, with the risk of even crashing, our platform does research, monitors metrics, dashboards etc and almost autonomously controls everything until it gives the solution to the engineer and they execute it.” This analysis is performed in less than a minute per hour, which an event developer may spend even hours on.