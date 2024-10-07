ECONOMY

Greece reported BTV3 bluetongue in sheep and goats, WOAH says

[InTime News]

Greece has reported 10 outbreaks of the BTV3 bluetongue virus in sheep and goats on farms in the northeastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday, citing Greek authorities.

Bluetongue can be deadly for domestic ruminants such as sheep, cattle and goats. A new variant of the disease, the BTV3, has been circulating in Europe since late last year, leading to vaccination campaigns in affected countries including France.

The outbreak was detected on 137 sheep and goats, killing 15 of them, the report said. [Reuters]

Health Agriculture

