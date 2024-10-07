Mitsotakis highlights benefits of Attiki Odos concession

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized his government’s privatization efforts in a social media post on Monday, following the completion of the Attiki Odos concession to Gek Terna on Sunday.

Mitsotakis noted that this marks the 11th privatization since the 2023 elections, generating a total of 7.8 billion euros in state revenue.

He also highlighted the direct benefits for citizens, pointing out that drivers now pay a reduced toll of 2.50 euros instead of 2.80 euros, while private vehicles transporting individuals with disabilities are fully exempt from toll fees.

“If we look at the bigger picture, it becomes clear that every carefully planned privatization move brings substantial benefits to both the economy and society,” he added.

GEK Terna on Friday completed the one-off payment of 3.27 billion euros after being selected as the preferred investor in the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund’s tender for the 25-year concession of the Attiki Odos highway.