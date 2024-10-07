ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: National Bank dominates stock trading

National Bank remains the focus of attention for traders at the Greek stock market, with 62% of Monday’s bourse session turnover concerning the lender’s stock. The rest of the market did not show any particular buying activity, and only Coca-Cola HBC helped with its large capitalization containing the decline of the benchmark on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,429.73 points, shedding 0.57% from Friday’s 1,437.88 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.55%, ending at 3,465.12 points.

The banks index conceded 0.22%, as Alpha fell 1.23%, National dropped 0.47% and Piraeus eased 0.45%, while Eurobank advanced 0.99%.

CCHBC grew 1.80%, just as Titan Cement shrank 2.58%, Lamda Development sank 2.34%, EYDAP lost 2.12%, Viohalco parted with 1.94%, Sarantis gave up 1.84% and Metlen decreased 1.76%.

In total 26 stocks boasted gains, 69 posted losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 189.8 million euros, up from last Friday’s €164.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.26% to close at 194.90 points.

Stocks

