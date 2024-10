Investments of 1 billion euros in Greece are foreseen in the strategic plan of Italgas for 2024-2030 through its subsidiary Enaon, it was announced on Monday.

The €1 billion, raised by €100 million compared to the previous plan, will be allocated to expanding the distribution network for natural gas, digitizing the distribution of networks, and penetrating regions not served yet.

It also includes the distribution of renewable gases.