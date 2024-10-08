Innovative fish feeding in Cyprus

Cypriot officials have inaugurated two innovative floating fish feeding systems, marking a significant step forward for the country’s aquaculture industry.

Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Maria Panayiotou and Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanoli on Saturday attended the launch of the structures, developed by Levantina Fish, in the Vasilikos sea area.

The automated feeding systems, the first of their kind in Cyprus, are expected to significantly enhance efficiency and sustainability within the sector. “This innovative system provides simultaneous and controlled feed distribution to the fish,” said Panayiotou, praising Levantina Fish owner Antonis Kimonides for his initiative. She emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the aquaculture industry, Cyprus’ third largest export sector, through funding and development initiatives.

Deputy Minister Hadjimanoli expressed pride in Levantina Fish, a Cypriot company with a 35-year history, for its pioneering spirit and international recognition in developing innovative solutions. “These successes will undoubtedly continue in the future,” she said.