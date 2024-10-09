Telecoms report five-year-high turnover in 2023

Turnover in the telecommunications sector showed a small yearly increase in 2023, according to data by the National Telecommunications and Posts Commission (EETT).

The total turnover of telecom service providers was 5.26 billion euros, up by about 0.8% from 2022. The lion’s share of the revenue – i.e. €4.1 billion – comes from the supply of telecom services and the utilization of telecom infrastructures.

The turnover of the sector in 2023 was the highest at least since 2018, when it had reached €4.9 billion. The deal for the exchange of sports channels between the main pay TV platforms, Cosmote and Nova, is expected to boost the overall turnover this year.