Road sparks crisis over the slopes of Mt Grammos

[Dimitris Tosidis]

The recent opening of a road in the alpine zone of Mount Grammos, Greece’s fourth highest mountain at 2,200 meters in the northwest of the country, has divided the local community.

Opponents, including environmental groups, argue that the road destroyed an old hiking path frequented by climbers, and deplore an unjustified and damaging incursion into a pristine landscape. They suspect ulterior motives, such as easier access to a chapel built by a retired military official. Others fear future development, including wind turbines.

Supporters, primarily local herders, defend the road as essential for protecting livestock from theft and ensuring access for military and police patrols. They argue that the road follows an old path and serves practical purposes. Officials from the Epirus region claim the project was initiated by the military for border security.

An ongoing investigation by environmental authorities has yet to clarify whether the project adhered to legal requirements.

[Dimitris Tosidis]

 

 

Environment Infrastructure Transport

