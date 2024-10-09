Reimagine Tourism in Greece: From imagination to action for the future of tourism in our country

Dear readers, We invite you to attend the the second annual summit of “Reimagine Tourism in Greece,” an initiative by Kathimerini and its partners to empower sustainable tourism in Greece, will take place on Tuesday, October 15th, and Wednesday, 16th, 2024, at the new AEGEAN Hangar, at Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos,” in the presence of the prime minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Registration is required to attend the event.

When entering the Hangar, you must show your original ID and registration ticket.

The “Reimagine Tourism in Greece” initiative by Kathimerini returns to the spotlight to lay out a roadmap in which the development of innovative infrastructure and sustainable tourism activity coexists in harmony with the protection of local communities and the environment.

In association with the Hellenic Association of Tourism Enterprises (SETE), the “Reimagine Tourism in Greece” initiative aims to bring together top thinkers, leaders from the political and business world, and individuals with innovative ideas and influence in the hospitality industry to redefine the future of Greek tourism.

The summit will showcase alternative tourism models and the best practices for managing present challenges. It will also present new research documenting domestic and international trends and giving feedback on Greek tourism and visitor satisfaction levels, and it will look at the most important interventions required at the infrastructure level.

The event will be streamed live on ekathimerini.com

Explore the online hub reimaginetourism.gr, created specifically for the initiative, featuring articles related to the tourism industry, detailed information about the speakers and this year’s agenda.