Hellas Gold’s Skouries mining project is 76% complete, company reports

The mining project in Skouries, Halkidiki, has reached 76% completion, according to an update from Hellas Gold’s management during a visit by Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Alexandra Sdoukou on Monday.

Hellas Gold presented the progress made, highlighting sustainable mining practices, environmental protection measures, and the project’s role in regional economic development.

They also emphasized the contribution of the Skouries project to Greece’s green transition and its significance on both a national and global scale.

Deputy Minister Sdoukou stated that the Skouries mine is a project of strategic importance for Greece, contributing to economic growth, job creation, with priority given to local hires, which enhances the country’s competitiveness in the global metals market.

She expressed satisfaction with the project’s rapid progress, aiming for completion in 2025.

Sdoukou also stressed the government’s focus on environmental protection, noting that companies undertaking such projects must strictly adhere to environmental regulations and use the latest technologies to minimize their ecological footprint.

