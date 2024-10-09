ECONOMY

PPC chief wants EU-wide capital market unification

The three priorities for Public Power Corporation are the regulation of markets, the unification of capital markets, and the acceleration network development, President and CEO Georgios Stassis said addressing the BloombergNEF Summit in London on Tuesday.

Intervening in the discussion on possible changes in the framework for energy markets, Stassis said that what was needed is “a dynamic, not unforeseen, regulation to reduce threats and invest in infrastructure. And we certainly need a unification of capital markets. The strongest weapon in our arsenal is unity in Europe, and we must utilize it to the best degree possible.”

The PPC chief noted that developing the network is behind, and 5-10 years are needed to develop the distribution network.

“We must be smart and proactive. This calls for a dynamic and Europe-wide regulatory approach for our investments in the network,” he underlined.

The implementation of a clean, competitive energy transition is the key for Europe’s overall competitive standing, also for a sustainable world, and the process needs to accelerate.

Economy Energy

