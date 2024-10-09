Government announces boost in electricity bill support for vulnerable households

The Ministry of Environment and Energy on Tuesday announced a boost in electricity bill support for more than 700,000 vulnerable households in October.

For households under the Social Residential Tariff, the subsidy amounts to 30 euros per megawatt-hour or 3 cents/kWh for the entire consumption.

According to the ministry, these subsidies absorb nearly the entire increase in costs based on pre-crisis electricity prices.

The total cost of the support for October amounts to €4.8 million and is covered by the Energy Transition Fund.