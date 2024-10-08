ATHEX: Moderate drop for bourse benchmark

ECONOMY STOCKS

Corporate developments regarding GEK Terna and Cenergy Holdings attracted investor interest at Athinon Avenue on Tuesday, but the negative mood from the relative disappointment of world markets about the Chinese economic stimulus affected trade too. Turnover declined but still managed to make the 100-million-euro level, once again having National Bank as the protagonist of the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,427.29 points, shedding 0.17% from Monday’s 1,429.73 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.50%, ending at 3,447.95 points.

The banks index conceded 0.68%, as National fell 1.53%, Piraeus dropped 0.88% and Eurobank eased 0.58%, while Alpha advanced 0.77%. Among the other blue chips, Cenergy gave up 2.05%. Coca-Cola HBC was down 1.77% and Aegean Airlines parted with 1.34%, whereas Lamda Development grew 2.67% and Sarantis climbed 1.50%.

In total 41 stocks obtained gains, 59 showed losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €100 million, down from Monday’s €189.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange jumped 3.21% to close at 201.16 points.

