Aegean Airlines continues to stretch its wings further

Aegean Airlines surpassed 12.5 million passengers in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 5% increase from the previous year.

In the third quarter alone, the airline carried over 5.3 million passengers, maintaining consistently high traffic levels, having offered 6.3 million seats, a 2% increase from last year.

Over the nine-month period, available seats exceeded 15.2 million, representing a 6% rise compared to 2023.

For the fourth quarter, Aegean plans to offer an additional 4.5 million seats, a 7% increase from last year, offering additional flights to London Heathrow, Istanbul, Cyprus, Albania, Serbia, Moldova, Bulgaria and the UAE.

