Airports in Cyprus see traffic rise 7%

September ended on a positive note regarding passenger traffic at Larnaca and Paphos airports, Hermes Airports says in a press release, noting that an all-time record for the month has been set.

Last month, it says, 1.4 million passengers traveled to and from Larnaca and Paphos airports, further contributing to the upward trend observed this year. Compared to September 2023, passenger traffic increased by 7%, and this September’s performance set an all-time record for the month.

For September, the top markets for Larnaca Airport were the UK, Greece, Israel, Poland and Germany, while for Paphos, the top markets were the UK, Greece, Poland, Israel and France. The trend in passenger traffic has shown an upward trajectory over the past nine months. From January to September, a total of 9.5 million passengers traveled through both airports, representing a 5% annual increase.

In October, the flight schedule continues to hover at around 1,000 flights per week, and the data available for the winter season are very encouraging. From November to March an additional 300,000 seats have been added compared to the same period last winter, which had already seen an increase.

