Turning the tide on the brain drain

The Rebrain Greece platform, launched in 2023, is gaining momentum in its mission to bring highly skilled Greek professionals back to the country.

Initially introduced by then labor minister Adonis Georgiadis and now managed by Minister Niki Kerameus, the platform connects innovative private sector companies in Greece with Greek talent abroad.

Recent data reveal 2,100 registrations on the platform, with 1,900 being professionals with advanced skills.

To date, 200 businesses have posted over 450 job listings, attracting around 1,500 applications from Greeks living abroad. However, the platform still has 600 candidates awaiting matching job opportunities, signaling the need for more companies to participate.

In a bid to boost visibility and further engage the Greek diaspora, the Ministry of Labor is organizing a series of events across Europe.

On November 30, an event will be held in Amsterdam, where Kerameus and Deputy Minister Kostas Karagounis will promote the platform alongside major Greek companies like ΟΤΕ, ΕΥ, PPC, ELPE, Pfizer, Metlen (Mytilineos), Demos, Intralot, National Bank, Lamda Development, Papastratos and Titan.

The event will include company presentations and interviews with potential candidates.

A similar event is on the calendar for Dusseldorf, Germany, on December 14, with another session scheduled at the Greek Consulate the day prior.

The events are part of a broader government effort to further expand the scope of its much-touted initiative to reverse the brain drain by reintegrating skilled professionals into the country’s workforce.

Moreover, the Ministry of Labor has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Foreign Ministry to expand outreach through the Greek Public Employment Service (DYPA), aiming to inform Greeks abroad about employment opportunities and support their return.

With more initiatives planned, the Rebrain Greece platform continues to be a key tool in attracting top talent back to the country and ultimately boosting the Greek economy.