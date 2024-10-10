ECONOMY

Regional airports temporarilly shutting down for upgrades

Some regional airports will shut down briefly and gradually between November 2024 and February 2025 for runway upgrades, manager Fraport Greece announced on Wednesday.

Fraport Greece, which manages 14 regional airports in all, said all commercial and private flights will be suspended during the works according to the following schedule: Samos Airport from November 5-24; Mytilene Airport for 24 hours every Tuesday (12.01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.) from November 15 to March 25; Corfu Airport from November 18 to December 8 and on January 13-31; Cephalonia Airport from November 25 to December 15; Rhodes Airport for 48 hours from Tuesdays at 6 p.m. to Thursdays at 5.59 p.m. from December 10 to January 31; Santorini Airport from January 8 to 23, Kavala Airport from January 10-30, Mykonos from January 25 to February 15, and Zakynthos on February 10-28.

Fraport Greece noted that during the above periods, helicopters at all airports mentioned will still carry out emergency services (airlifts for medical reasons, search & rescue missions, firefighting, humanitarian, state flights and flights of national importance). 

Tourism Transport

