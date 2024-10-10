ECONOMY

Agios Efstratios becomes Greece’s first fully green, energy autonomous island

Work on a pilot project to make the small northern Aegean island of Agios Efstratios (Ai Stratis) run entirely and autonomously on green energy has been successfully completed, Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator SA (DEDDIE) announced on Wednesday.

The test of the “Ai Stratis Green Island” program was successfully carried out last Saturday, DEDDIE said, when for 2.5 hours Ai Stratis became Greece’s first green, fully energy-autonomous island.

