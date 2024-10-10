ECB interest rates unlikely to fall below 3% in 2024, Stournaras says

Even if the European Central Bank reduces interest rates twice in 2024, they will still not drop below 3%, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told the Financial Times in an interview published on Wednesday.

Ahead of the ECB’s meeting in Slovenia next week, Stournaras said that the ECB would lower rates by 0.25% now and once by the same rate in December, while interest rates would drop from the current 3.5% to 3%. Perhaps, he added, there could be more grounds for a further easing of monetary policy in 2025.