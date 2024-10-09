ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks drag stocks index further down

ATHEX: Banks drag stocks index further down

Wednesday was another day of decline for the Greek bourse, led primarily by banks but spread across the board. However, a few blue chips bucked the trend and minimized the losses of the large-cap index. Liquidity in the market is clearly abundant, and turnover on the day topped 200 million euros, since traders felt they could ease off until bank stock prices return to lower levels.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,419.27 points, shedding 0.56% from Tuesday’s 1,427.29 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.19%, ending at 3,441.35 points.

The banks index underperformed, losing 1.17%: National conceded 1.95%, Alpha gave up 1.23%, Eurobank dropped 0.81% and Piraeus parted with 0.59%.

Authoellas slumped 2.99% and Motor Oil sank 1.79%, but Jumbo grew 2.10%, Viohalco earned 1.80% and Coca-Cola HBC advanced 1.12%.

In total 38 stocks secured gains, 50 endured losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €204.9 million, up from Tuesday’s €100 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.54% to close at 198.06 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Moderate drop for bourse benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate drop for bourse benchmark

ATHEX: National Bank dominates stock trading
STOCKS

ATHEX: National Bank dominates stock trading

ATHEX: Weekly drop is contained to 2.1 percent
STOCKS

ATHEX: Weekly drop is contained to 2.1 percent

ATHEX: Hope for rise in index after heavy selling
STOCKS

ATHEX: Hope for rise in index after heavy selling

Listed companies enjoy record profits in year’s first half
GREEK ECONOMY

Listed companies enjoy record profits in year’s first half

ATHEX: War drums send stocks tumbling
STOCKS

ATHEX: War drums send stocks tumbling