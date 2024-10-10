Alpha launches UniCredit’s onemarkets Fund

The strategic cooperation between Alpha Bank and Italian giant UniCredit is now being applied with the official launch of the onemarkets Fund by UniCredit exclusively through Alpha in Greece.

This mutual fund combines UniCredit’s capacity and knowledge with the expertise of leading asset management companies abroad. It offers access to global capital markets, different investment policies and risk-return profiles to meet all investor needs, Alpha argues.

During their recent meeting in Athens, the heads of Alpha, Vassilis Psaltis, and UniCredit, Andrea Orcel, expressed their satisfaction with the progress of the cooperation between the two groups.