Huawei and Humanity Greece support fire-stricken Penteli citizens

Huawei Greece, in collaboration with the volunteer organization Humanity Greece, offered on Thursday food and essential products to the Social Grocery of the Municipality of Penteli, to support the citizens and the municipality after the devastating fires of last August.

This initiative is an important contribution to the relief efforts of the affected citizens and is part of a wider solidarity program by Huawei Greece to support the fire-stricken municipalities of Attica last summer.

The donation includes a variety of products and essential items, such as durable food, personal care items, cleaning products, baby items, diapers, school supplies and animal feed, thereby covering a wide range of immediate and critical needs of the Municipality of Penteli.

The delivery of the products was carried out by Humanity Greece, in a special ceremony at the Social Grocery of the Municipality in the presence of the Deputy Regional Governor of the Northern Sector, Loukia Kefalogiannis, the Mayor of Penteli, Natassa Cosmopoulou, the Deputy Mayor for Social Policy of the Municipality of Penteli, Eleni Politi, the President of Humanity Greece Georgia Paraschou as well as representatives of Huawei Greece.

Paraschou pointed out tat: “the cooperation of all agencies is valuable for the essential and holistic support of our fire-affected fellow citizens. Humanity Greece is firmly by their side every month, while through Huawei’s donation, huge quantities of goods were ensured for the families and animals of the Municipality of Penteli”

Representing Huawei Greece was Kevin Wang, Huawei’s Executive Director for the Southeast Europe Region and said: “Huawei consistently supports the communities in which it operates. In our 20 years of presence in Greece we constantly seek to be close to its people, supporting its citizens and supporting the Greek state wherever and whenever it needs it. We hope that this donation will contribute both to alleviating the needs of the residents of Penteli and to the faster restoration of the area.”

The donation through Humanity Greece to the Municipality of Penteli is part of the wider corporate social responsibility program of Huawei Greece which focuses on the immediate response and support of the country’s vulnerable social groups with consistency, responsibility and solidarity.