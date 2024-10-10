Storm of ‘appodixi’ complaints

Taxpayers continue to scan receipts to determine whether they are genuine and whether they have been transmitted to the online system of the tax administration (AADE).

That tool that has been added to the kit of the control mechanism is paying off, as major cases of tax evasion and smuggling have been uncovered. At the same time, along with the government measures, it seems that the degree of tax compliance is increasing. January-July data show that taxpayers and businesses pay eight out of 10 euros they owe on time. This has led to an increase in public revenues and a reduction in the VAT gap to an estimated 10% of potential collections this year.

According to AADE data, over 255,000 taxpayers have already downloaded the appodixi app in search of fake receipts. There are tens of thousands of complaints on the appodixi platform created by AADE, and they had even been submitted before the provision was passed that provides for a bonus of €100 to €3,000 for cases where tax evasion is detected.

A total of 186,964 complaints about problematic receipts have been submitted to the app. Of these, 85,835 are named and the remaining 101,129 anonymous. Also, 28,910 cases of tax evasion have been submitted to the electronic complaint platform with detailed information.