Industrial output jumps 6.7% in year to end-August

Industrial output in Greece is showing a significant increase in 2024, amounting to 6.7% in the year’s first eight months, according to data released on Thursday.

In detail, the General Index of Industrial Production of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) for the month of August showed an increase of 3.1% compared to the corresponding index reading of August 2023. This is against a decrease of 0.2% that had occurred during the corresponding comparison of the year 2023 with 2022.

The average General Index of Industrial Production for the period January-August 2024, compared to the corresponding index for the period January-August 2023, showed an increase of 6.7%.

The seasonally adjusted General Index of Industrial Production for the month of August 2024, compared to the corresponding index for July 2024, showed a decrease of 4%.

The index for the manufacturing of computers, electronic and optical products saw the largest percentage decrease, while the index for the production of basic pharmaceutical products saw the largest percentage increase in August compared to July 2024.

When comparing the indicators of August 2024 with the corresponding figures of August 2023, the largest percentage increase was recorded in the tobacco products sector, while the largest percentage decrease was recorded in the sectors of mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude oil and natural gas and mining support activities.