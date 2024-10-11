ECONOMY

Brussels sees smooth progress of recovery plan

Brussels sees smooth progress of recovery plan
[Yves Herman/Reuters]

The European Commission highlighted in its annual report that the implementation of Greece’s Recovery and Resilience Plan is progressing smoothly, though “increased efforts” are needed for timely execution.

According to the Commission’s 2024 report on the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), as of August 31, over 267 billion euros had been disbursed to 25 member-states, out of a total €650 billion in grants and loans.

By the end of 2024, more than €300 billion is expected to be disbursed, representing nearly 41% of the available RRF funding.

Specifically, regarding Greece’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, it is noted that it is funded with up to €18.2 billion in grants and €17.7 billion in loans under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) for the 2021-2026 period, representing 16.3% of Greece’s GDP in 2022.

EU

