ECONOMY

Labor Minister discusses initiatives to repatriate Greek workers

[InTime News]

In an interview with Skai Radio on Wednesday, Labor and Social Security Minister Niki Kerameus addressed the critical issue of repatriating Greek workers who left during the economic crisis.

She highlighted two key initiatives: first, investing in reskilling and upskilling, and, second, promoting the return of Greek scientists from abroad through upcoming initiatives in Amsterdam and Dusseldorf aimed at connecting workers with businesses.

Additionally, Kerameus mentioned the Rebrain Greece platform, which has attracted over 2,000 registered workers and businesses.

Employment

