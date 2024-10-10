ATHEX: Another day of losses for the bourse

The Greek stock market completed nine sessions of benchmark losses out of the last 10 on Thursday, with little fresh money coming in and the market being eager once again for some tangible developments such as business deals that have not already been priced in. This is contrary to the general mood in other markets in the eurozone and across the Atlantic, where record highs are being registered.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,411.61 points, shedding 0.54% from Wednesday’s 1,419.27 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.62%, ending at 3,419.89 points.

The banks index declined 0.19%, as Piraeus gave up 0.89%, Alpha lost 0.88% an National eased 0.19%, while Eurobank improved 0.82%.

Among the other blue chips, Cenergy Holdings decreased 3.05%, Jumbo parted with 1.91%, Lamda Development conceded 1.82% and OTE telecom fell 1.64%.

In total 30 stocks collected gains, 66 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 106.9 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €204.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.60% to close at 201.23 points.