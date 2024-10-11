Almost half of listed companies are family enterprises

A man over the age of 61 with at least a master’s degree and most likely related to the company’s main shareholder is the average member of the board of directors of companies listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, according to the fourth annual survey by RSM Greece.

At 44% of listed companies, at least two board members are related to the main shareholder. At 27 companies the positions of president and CEO are held by the same person, while at 15 the CEO is also vice president.

There is a significant concentration of positions and responsibilities in a single person, which is an inhibiting factor for diversity on boards.