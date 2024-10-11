ECONOMY

Turkey imposes anti-dumping duties on steel imports from China, Russia, India, Japan

File photo. [AP]

Turkey has imposed anti-dumping duties on some steel imports from China, Russia, India and Japan, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette on Friday, with the highest tariffs on Chinese imports.

The duties imposed will range between 6.10% to 43.31% of cost, insurance and freight (CIF) prices, the decision said, in a move aimed at preventing “unjust competition” after appeals from domestic producers last year.

An investigation into hot rolled steel imports following the local producers’ appeal showed that the alleged dumping of steel from China, Russia, India and Japan threatened to damage domestic production, the decision published in the Official Gazette said.

Duties imposed on imports from China range from around 15% to 43%, and tariffs imposed on imports from Russia, India and Japan go from 6% to 9%, according to the decision.

Ankara’s decision comes amid rising trade tensions between China and the European Union over tariffs on electric vehicles, brandy and other goods, and follows China’s complaint to the World Trade Organisation on import duties imposed on Chinese EVs entering Turkey. [Reuters]

