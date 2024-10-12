Skylakakis: Green electricity tariffs are not to be abolished

Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis denied that “green” electricity bills were being abolished, according to a ministry announcement on Friday, while clarifying that power providers will no longer be obliged to offer the “green” billing system to new customers from the start of 2025.

“The green bill is not being abolished. It will continue to be offered to all those that have chosen it. What is being abolished is the obligation of power providers to offer it, from January 1, 2025,” Skylakakis said in a radio interview.

Existing customers will continue to receive green bills until they decide to change billing type or provider, for any reason, the minister added.

He noted that European legislation does not permit “obligatory restrictions” as regards billing and that the measure had in any case been transitional, with a one-year duration, while predicting that most power providers will retain the green bills due to their great popularity with consumers.

As regards the ministry’s long-term planning, Skylakakis said that this envisioned two main billing systems in the future, one of which will be the “dynamic,” floating-rate bill that requires a smart meter and would be mainly used by businesses as a way to drive down their costs, and fixed-rate bills for domestic use, so that those with relatively low consumption do not have to constantly monitor market prices.