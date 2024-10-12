United to extend season flights between Athens and the US

United Airlines has announced the extension of seasonal flights with daily direct connections from Athens to US for the summer of 2025.

The airline is increasing its weekly flights to New York/Newark from seven to 10.

Additionally, it will launch flights to New York/Newark and Chicago’s O’Hare three weeks earlier than previous schedules.

United will utilize a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner for this route, offering over 30% more seats compared to the Boeing 787-8 that previously operated the service.

Along with the addition of a third daily seasonal direct route between Athens and Washington, the total number of seats offered by the airline on flights from Greece to the US will increase by nearly 30% for the summer of 2025.

According to United’s announcement, the expansion of seasonal flights from Athens is part of United’s largest international expansion in its history, with the addition of 11 new flights and eight new destinations for its customers next summer.