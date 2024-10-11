ATHEX: Reaction to stock decline rather weak

The reaction of the Greek stock market on Friday to a string of sessions of decline was fairly unsatisfactory, as buyers appeared to be suffering from fatigue that the previous months’ advance may have generated, without the catalyst that would trigger a rise. The market has now stagnated between 1,400 and 1,500 points for months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,416.78 points, adding 0.37% to Thursday’s 1,411.61 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 1.47%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.48%, ending at 3,436.16 points, and the banks index improved 0.52%, as Eurobank grabbed 0.99%, Piraeus earned 0.90% and National fetched 0.38%, while Alpha gave up 0.17%. Public Power Corporation grew 2.02%, OTE telecom augmented 1.99%, Cenergy Holdings ascended 1.63% and Autohellas climbed 1.53%, whereas Jumbo parted with 0.86%.

In total 64 stocks recorded gains, 41 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 110.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €106.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.02% to close at 201.19 points.