ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Reaction to stock decline rather weak

ATHEX: Reaction to stock decline rather weak

The reaction of the Greek stock market on Friday to a string of sessions of decline was fairly unsatisfactory, as buyers appeared to be suffering from fatigue that the previous months’ advance may have generated, without the catalyst that would trigger a rise. The market has now stagnated between 1,400 and 1,500 points for months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,416.78 points, adding 0.37% to Thursday’s 1,411.61 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 1.47%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.48%, ending at 3,436.16 points, and the banks index improved 0.52%, as Eurobank grabbed 0.99%, Piraeus earned 0.90% and National fetched 0.38%, while Alpha gave up 0.17%. Public Power Corporation grew 2.02%, OTE telecom augmented 1.99%, Cenergy Holdings ascended 1.63% and Autohellas climbed 1.53%, whereas Jumbo parted with 0.86%.

In total 64 stocks recorded gains, 41 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 110.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €106.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.02% to close at 201.19 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Another day of losses for the bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Another day of losses for the bourse

ATHEX: Banks drag stocks index further down
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks drag stocks index further down

ATHEX: Moderate drop for bourse benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate drop for bourse benchmark

ATHEX: National Bank dominates stock trading
STOCKS

ATHEX: National Bank dominates stock trading

ATHEX: Weekly drop is contained to 2.1 percent
STOCKS

ATHEX: Weekly drop is contained to 2.1 percent

ATHEX: Hope for rise in index after heavy selling
STOCKS

ATHEX: Hope for rise in index after heavy selling