Six out of every 10 Greeks buy online

Some 58% of the total population of consumers aged 16-74 in Greece made purchases from online stores in 2023.

This is actually the same percentage as in 2022, while similar predictions are also made for this year. However, the percentage of those who have access to the internet increased slightly in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching 86% from 84%, while in 2024 that figure is predicted to rise to 88%.

It is worth noting that in 2019, the last year before the pandemic struck, the percentage in Greece of those who made purchases from online stores was only 39%, while the rate of those who had access to the internet was 76%.