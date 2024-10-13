ECONOMY

Cyprus to bolster wages at low, middle part of scale

[Intime News]

The Cypriot government aims to strengthen wage adequacy in line with European guidelines, with a focus on middle and low-income employees, the Ministry of Labor and Social Insurance said on Friday. 

The measure seeks to address the increased cost of living, while initiatives are also in the pipeline to provide specific support measures to the vulnerable by minimizing the impact of inflation, the Cyprus Mail reported. 

The national minimum wage has gone up by 6.4% from €940 to €1,000.

Cyprus Inflation Economy

