EY: Greece can evolve into regional AI hub

Greece could emerge as a “point of reference” and a “hub” for artificial intelligence (AI) in Southeast Europe in the coming years, Professor Christos Tarantilis, partner and head of the central government and public sector at EY (Ernst & Young) Greece, said last week.

He argued that this could attract significant foreign investment and encourage research, which would make Greece internationally visible as a gateway between Europe, Asia and Africa for the development of such technologies.

However, in order to verify this favorable scenario, the country will have to move “smartly and quickly” to take action in three directions, as “technological developments are overwhelming and international competition is great.”

The first direction, he said, concerns the strengthening of the potential of human resources. According to a recent study by EY, the Athens University of Economics and Business and Endeavor Greece, Greek universities cover only 50% of the market’s needs for specialized IT executives, producing 4,500 graduates annually, when the market already requires twice as many.

The second concerns the attraction of large private investments and the third the development of an institutional framework/accelerator, which will ensure legitimacy, eliminating bureaucratic obstacles.