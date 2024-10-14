ECONOMY STOCKS

Inflow of some €9 billion into the Greek bourse in 2023-2024

More than 7.4 billion euros have been placed on the Athens Stock Exchange since the beginning of 2023, also boosted by the recovery of investment grade by Greece, which has opened the country to a larger pool of investors, while also reducing borrowing costs for businesses.

Based on the upcoming moves that have been announced, as well as the possible increase in placements with the aim of increasing equity dispersion, by the end of the year this amount may well approach €9 billion.

For 2025, the market expects a significant increase in funds that will flow into the Greek bourse, as Athinon Avenue is expected to return to the fold of developed markets.

