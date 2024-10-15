ECONOMY BANKING

EU cuts cost of money transfers

EU cuts cost of money transfers

Banks are planning their strategy on payments and charges on money transfers ahead of adjusting to the new European Union Regulation, which obliges them to equate the cost of a simple transfer with the cost of transferring money directly, i.e. instant payments.

Universally adopted in the eurozone as the fastest, safest and cheapest way to both transfer money and pay in-store and in e-commerce, direct payments ensure that money reaches the recipient’s account within seconds. 

Although the regulation does not dictate the size of fees that banks should adopt, it is common held that high fees for transferring money within the EU opposes the principle of banking consolidation, especially during a period of intense competition from fintech and bigtech companies.

The relevant regulation comes into force at the start of the new year, creating a headache for banks, which will have to adjust their invoices, balancing the differences that exist today between the two ways of sending money, taking into account the general trends in the field of payments dictated by minimizing or even eliminating costs for domestic and cross-border money transfers.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The EU needs ‘financial fuel’ to boost its GDP
ANDREA ORCEL - VASSILIOS PSALTIS

The EU needs ‘financial fuel’ to boost its GDP

Bank of Greece reports €19 bln deposit influx since 2021
ECONOMY

Bank of Greece reports €19 bln deposit influx since 2021

Alpha launches UniCredit’s onemarkets Fund
BANKING

Alpha launches UniCredit’s onemarkets Fund

Cyprus banks told to cut their charges
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Cyprus banks told to cut their charges

BoG: Lenders must improve quality of their portfolios
ECONOMY

BoG: Lenders must improve quality of their portfolios

Greek banks are robust, says NBG board chairman
ECONOMY

Greek banks are robust, says NBG board chairman