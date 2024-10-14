Transport upgraded in Cypriot cities

Cyprus has officially launched its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans (SUMP) for Limassol and Larnaca, taking a significant step in the transition towards greener, more accessible cities.

Funded through the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility, the initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion, enhance public transport and promote eco-friendly alternatives such as cycling and walking. The plans were presented at a joint event on Friday, with the participation of the European Commission’s DG Reform and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Cyprus’ minister of transport, communications and works, Alexis Vafeades, stressed the government’s commitment to creating more accessible and environmentally friendly cities, first, by encouraging citizens to embrace public transport and reduce reliance on private cars, and second, by renewing the bus fleet with electric, non-polluting vehicles.

“By investing in these viable urban mobility strategies, we are making sure that our cities are becoming accessible, viable and resilient. The long-term impact of these projects will benefit not only the environment but will also improve the quality of life of all Cypriots,” he said.