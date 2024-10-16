Reimagine Tourism in Greece – Live Stream – Day 1

Welcome to the first day of the second annual summit, “Reimagine Tourism in Greece,” an initiative by Kathimerini and its partners aimed at promoting sustainable tourism in the country. This two-day event is being held at the new Aegean Airlines hangar at Athens International Airport, with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in attendance.

The discussions aim to outline a roadmap where the development of innovative infrastructure and sustainable tourism practices can coexist harmoniously with the preservation of local communities and the environment.

In collaboration with the Hellenic Association of Tourism Enterprises (SETE), the “Reimagine Tourism in Greece” initiative brings together leading thinkers, political and business leaders, and influential figures in the hospitality industry to redefine the future of Greek tourism.

The summit will showcase alternative tourism models and best practices for addressing current challenges. It will also present new research on domestic and international trends, providing insights into Greek tourism and visitor satisfaction, and will highlight key infrastructure improvements needed for future growth.

The event will be livestreamed by ekathimerini.com.