ECONOMY

Skylakakis talks cooperation with his Egyptian counterpart

[InTime News]

The electricity connection between Greece and Egypt was discussed among other issues by Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis during a visit to Cairo.

Skylakakis and the Greek ambassador to Egypt held successive meetings on Sunday and Monday with his counterpart ministers.

Topics discussed also included development of infrastructure for carbon capture and storage and the repercussions of the climate crisis.

According to a ministry statement, at his meeting with Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, Skylakakis and his Egyptian counterpart agreed to move ahead with the implementation of the power grid connection between the two countries (Greece-Egypt cable).

As a result, the operators of Greece’s and Egypt’s national electricity transmission networks will directly begin the process for their corporate participation in the project.

At the same time, the governments of the two countries will provide their support, in order for the project to be included anew in the second unified European Union list of projects of mutual interest (PCI/PMI).

