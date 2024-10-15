Kerameus launches talks on new minimum wage framework

Labor and Social Security Minister Niki Kerameus on Tuesday initiates a new round of discussions with national social partners to determine the minimum wage.

The consultations will focus on the Scientific Committee’s report regarding the integration of the European directive on adequate minimum wages and the process of setting them.

The proposal includes a formula-based approach, considering inflation and productivity growth, similar to the practices in France and other European countries.

The ministry has also suggested forming a consultation committee, primarily composed of representatives from social partners, to offer input on the minimum wage and its periodic updates.

Additionally, a roadmap is proposed to strengthen collective bargaining and increase the percentage of workers covered by such agreements.