Bank of Greece reports €19 bln deposit influx since 2021

Deposits of approximately 19 billion euros have returned to banks from households and businesses since 2021, reflecting a 16% increase, according to a note on the Greek economy from the Bank of Greece.

The BoG’s economic bulletin highlights significant inflows of deposits from households primarily during the 2021-2023 period, while the fatigue observed in the first quarter of 2024 is attributed mainly to a shift toward alternative savings options offering higher returns than traditional deposits.

