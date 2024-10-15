Bank of Greece reports €19 bln deposit influx since 2021

Deposits of approximately 19 billion euros have returned to banks from households and businesses since 2021, reflecting a 16% increase, according to a note on the Greek economy from the Bank of Greece.

The BoG’s economic bulletin highlights significant inflows of deposits from households primarily during the 2021-2023 period, while the fatigue observed in the first quarter of 2024 is attributed mainly to a shift toward alternative savings options offering higher returns than traditional deposits.