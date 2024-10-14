ATHEX: Lowest daily turnover in 18 sessions

Another subdued session at the Greek stock market turned early gains into eventual losses on Monday. While mid-caps remained in the black and losing stocks outnumbered gainers by the smallest of margins, banks remained the weakest link, with sellers focusing on National Bank in particular. This came on the lowest daily turnover of the last 18 sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,411.49 points, shedding 0.37% from Friday’s 1,416.78 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.47%, ending at 3,420.04 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.27%.

The banks index declined 1.43%, as National gave up 2.47%, Eurobank fell 1.81% and Piraeus eased 0.70%, while Alpha grabbed 0.17%. Cenergy Holdings diminished 2.78% and PPC parted with 2.06%, just as Aegean Airlines rose 1.89% and Coca-Cola HBC advanced 1.40%.

In total 49 stocks secured gains, 50 endured losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 80.8 million euros, down from last Friday’s €110.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.70% to close at 199.79 points.