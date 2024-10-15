ECONOMY BUSINESS

Major US funds in Attica Bank’s capital increase

Major US funds in Attica Bank's capital increase

Two major US investment funds are expected to participate in Attica Bank’s share capital increase, which takes place from October 21 to 30 and aims to raise 672.2 million euros.

This is reported by secure information based on which their participation is rumored to be €30 million and will be done in collaboration with Thrivest Holdings, which will be the main shareholder of Attica Bank after the completion of the capital increase and the transfer of the warrants from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, with a percentage that will reach 62%.

On Monday the Capital Market Commission approved the capital increase bulletin.

Business

