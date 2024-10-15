Plan for a €1 bln data center

The new investment consortium of Dromeus Capital and Apto, PIMCO’s vehicle in the field of data centers, is making its first investment in the sector at Spata in eastern Attica.

This is an investment which, in full development, is expected to amount to 1 billion euros, as it will concern a complex of three data centers for processing large volumes of data. The area that has been acquired for this purpose is just a stone’s throw away from the investment that Microsoft is also implementing.

According to market sources, the investment will be realized in different phases. The first of these envisages the development of a data center of 15 MVA size and 15,000-20,000 square meters.

The amount of the specific investment is set at €300 million. In fact, as the relevant announcement states, both the pre-approval of the building permit and the supply of the property with the required energy to operate have already been secured. This means that the start of construction is expected by spring at the latest, with the relevant forecasts talking about the inauguration of the new data center in about two years from now – i.e. in the fall of 2026.

Investors are targeting the cloud computing, storage and artificial intelligence sectors in the wider Southeast Europe region. In this context, among the possible users of the complex are expected to be giants such as Google, Amazon Web Services or even Microsoft itself.

In a related statement, the managing director of Dromeus Capital, Achilles Risvas, said that “our collaboration with Apto offers us the opportunity to leverage our know-how in the Greek market and utilize it in the rapidly growing data center sector.”

In turn, Russell Poole, CEO of Apto, emphasized that “we are very happy to be working with Dromeus for the development of a hyperscale-type data center in Athens. As more and more such companies announce their presence in the market, we believe that Greece is well positioned to support the growth of the cloud and AI sectors in Europe, attracting investment and employment opportunities.”