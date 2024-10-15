Quest Group buys out Benrubi SA

Quest Holdings has signed an agreement for the acquisition of 70% of Benrubi SA, permitting it to enter the wholesale business of electrical and household appliances, which has remarkable profit margins.

The transaction has a price of 27.2 million euros, while the total investment may reach €29.2 million in 2025. That is due to a provision for the return of an additional amount to minority shareholders, linked to the future results of Benrubi SA. Also, by 2027 Quest will be able to acquire the remaining 30% of the company.

According to market players, the activity of Benrubi (trade in electrical appliances) has a higher profit margin than IT. To an extent, it converges technologically with that of marketing air conditioners through Quest’s subsidiary G.E. Dimitriou.

Sources indicate that in the future there may be synergies between G.E. Dimitriou and Benrubi, which will mainly concern small household appliances (air fryers, steam irons etc) – i.e. those with the Singer brand, owned by the subsidiary of the Quest group. Its significant commercial activity generated revenues of €419 million and EBITDA of €15.5 million (up 6.8% year-on-year) in the six-month period.