How Cypriot startups woo global investors

Cyprus’ most pioneering entrepreneurs urge aspiring businesspeople to dare with passion, partner wisely, and prepare for hard work and endless challenges. These entrepreneurs have achieved success both locally and internationally through their startups.

Promed Bioscience, EMBIO Diagnostics, and Ascanio are three companies that have created innovative solutions within their respective fields by combining technology with strategic business insights.

Driven by extensive research, training and personal experience, they identified gaps in the market and created products and services that successfully attracted investors. Marianna Prokopi-Dimitriadis, co-founder of Promed Bioscience, Constantinos Loizou, founder and CEO of EMBIO Diagnostics, and Minas Kyriakou, co-founder and CEO of Ascanio, highlighted the importance of innovation and continuous feedback from customers and partners during the recent Digital Agenda conference.

“There’s no magic recipe for success,” said Dimitriadis, emphasizing that leadership, hard work and perseverance are key. Passion, resilience and continuous learning are what will help entrepreneurs overcome challenges and stay innovative, added Loizou.

A major factor in their success is the differentiation of their products and services from competitors. Promed Bioscience, focused on healthcare, combines technological innovation with a human-centered approach. “We aim to bridge the gap between science and the patient,” Dimitriadis explained. Ascanio, which develops mixed-reality software, offers an interactive platform that allows users to enhance their skills in a controlled environment. EMBIO Diagnostics, specializing in indoor air-quality solutions, stands out for its focus on accuracy, ease of use and environmental sustainability.

Securing funding and finding the right partners have been among the main challenges these entrepreneurs faced. Explaining the value of their products to investors often required detailed manuals to clarify how the technologies work.

The role of innovation is critical in maintaining their leadership positions, the founders said.