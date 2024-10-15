Tips below 300 euros per month will not be taxed

ECONOMY

Monthly tips of up to 300 euros for employees in cafes and restaurants will not be taxed, the Finance ministry announced on Tuesday when it unveiled changes to Greece’s taxation laws.

The announcement followed in the wake of widespread reactions sparked by a Supreme Court decision two weeks ago, which ruled that all tips paid through POS in Greece are income and therefore subject to taxation and insurance and healthcare contributions.

The ministry also announced the abolition, as of 2025, of the fee for practicing a profession (“telos epitidevmatos”) for freelancers and the self-employed with invoice books (“blokaki”) with up to three employers who are taxed as employees.

At the same time, it also announced a specific timeframe for submitting tax declarations – from 15 March until 15 July. The tax will be paid in eight instalments starting on July 31 and a graduated discount of 4% to 2% is introduced, depending on the time when a tax return is submitted.

Finally, tax officials will face fines if they delay certain actions relating to their duties.

