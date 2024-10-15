Majority of Greeks concerned about overtourism, survey finds

A large majority of Greeks believe the country is suffering from overtourism, with a slight majority expressing a preference for fewer but wealthier foreign visitors, according to a new survey.

The Pulse poll, commissioned by Kathimerini newspaper, was presented on Tuesday during the “Reimagine Tourism in Greece” conference at Aegean Airlines’ new “green” hangar at Athens International Airport. The findings were introduced by Pulse CEO Giorgos Arapoglou in a discussion with Kathimerini English Edition Editor-in-Chief Tom Ellis.

According to the survey, 67% of respondents consider overtourism a concern – 29% view it as “definitely” an issue, while 38% believe it is possibly a problem.

Arapoglou noted that island residents were more likely to consider overtourism a significant issue.

“It’s a matter of infrastructure, and the state can play a key role in supporting tourism professionals to address this challenge,” said Ellis. He also stressed the need to divert tourist flows away from the islands.

“We need to explore whether tourism can be redirected to other areas, not just the islands,” Ellis said, citing the example of the Costa Navarino complex in the Messinia region of the Peloponnese. “We could promote more locations like that to reduce the strain on the islands and elevate other mainland destinations.”

The survey also revealed that 46% of respondents feel tourism threatens Greece’s landscape and traditions. Only 25% believe tourism development respects the natural environment.

Future direction

As for the future of tourism in Greece, 48% of Greeks feel it is on the right track, while 43% see room for improvement. Meanwhile, 28% think the country is moving in the wrong direction, with 16% undecided.

“The survey is a warning that while we are on the right path, we must not become complacent,” Arapoglou said.

When asked about their preferred type of tourism, 54% of Greeks favored fewer tourists with higher spending power, while 14% preferred an increase in visitors regardless of their financial status.

Despite differing views, 86% of respondents agree that tourism is important for the national economy. Of these, 62% believe it is “very important,” while 24% view it as fairly important.

However, 59% expressed concern that high accommodation prices might prevent them from vacationing in their preferred destinations. Additionally, 44% are “definitely” concerned about the impact of short-term rentals like Airbnb on Athens’ urban and social fabric, with another 30% somewhat concerned.

The survey also asked respondents to identify Greece’s top tourist attractions. The most common responses were sun and sea (32.5%), natural beauty (17.5%), the islands (12%), and culture and monuments (11%).

The Pulse poll was conducted between September 13-16, surveying a sample of 1,149 people.

Organized by Kathimerini and its partners, “Reimagine Tourism in Greece” is an annual summit aimed at promoting sustainable tourism by bringing together leading thinkers, political and business leaders, and influential figures from the hospitality industry.