Tax deadlines tightened for public agencies

The government is intensifying efforts to improve tax compliance and public sector efficiency by implementing financial penalties for state officials who fail to submit taxpayer data on time.

A new tax reform bill, introduced by Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, outlines that public sector entities, including social security funds and government agencies, will face fines starting at €2,500 for delays or inaccuracies in providing essential data required for the timely filing of tax returns.

“For the first time, the state is not just asking citizens to meet deadlines but also holding itself accountable,” Hatzidakis emphasized, signaling a shift in how the government manages tax data and public sector performance.

Under the reform, tax returns must be filed between March 15 and June 31 each year. Public institutions, such as the National Health Service (EOPYY) and the social security fund (EFKA), are responsible for submitting accurate taxpayer information within this period. Failure to comply will result in fines of €2,500, with an additional €50 charge per day of delay. Should the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) fail to activate its digital platform on time, fines will be imposed on its director.

This reform aims to tackle the delays that have historically plagued Greece’s tax system, which often required extensions due to public sector inefficiencies. Last year, accountants and businesses had to request extensions after key taxpayer data was not submitted on time.

The bill also offers incentives for early tax filings. Submissions between March 15 and April 30 will receive a 4% discount on the total tax bill if paid in full by July 31, with smaller discounts (2%-3%) for later submissions. Other provisions include the abolition of the “business fee” from 2025 and a new rule exempting tips up to €300 from taxation. Employers misusing tips as disguised wages will face a 22% surcharge.